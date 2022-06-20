Aflac (AFL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Aflac (AFL) closed at $53.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurer had lost 3.7% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 9.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aflac as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, down 17.61% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.87 billion, down 12.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $19.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.11% and -10.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aflac. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Aflac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Aflac is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.19, which means Aflac is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, AFL's PEG ratio is currently 2.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AFL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.