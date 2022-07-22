Aflac (AFL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aflac (AFL) closed the most recent trading day at $55.28, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurer had gained 2.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aflac as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Aflac to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.82 billion, down 13.41% from the year-ago period.

AFL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.12% and -11.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aflac. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.97% lower. Aflac is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Aflac currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.1, which means Aflac is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, AFL's PEG ratio is currently 2.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AFL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AFL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

