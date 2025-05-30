Aflac (AFL) Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Aflac (AFL). Shares have lost about 0.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Aflac due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Aflac has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Aflac has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Aflac belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Accident and Health industry. Another stock from the same industry, Amerisafe (AMSF), has gained 2.9% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2025.

Amerisafe reported revenues of $75.75 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -0.2%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares with $0.69 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Amerisafe is expected to post earnings of $0.55 per share, indicating a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Amerisafe. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

