Markets
AFL

AFL Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.0% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AFLAC Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.75% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $148,720,054 worth of AFL shares.

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by AFLAC Inc is $1.12/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/18/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AFL, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

AFL+Dividend+History+Chart

AFL operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), and Anthem Inc (ANTM).

Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular