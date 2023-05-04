AFL Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.5% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AFLAC Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.80% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $181,478,044 worth of AFL shares.
AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by AFLAC Inc is $1.68/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/16/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AFL, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
AFL operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like Humana Inc. (HUM), and UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH).
