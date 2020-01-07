AFL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.41, changing hands as low as $52.25 per share. AFLAC Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFL's low point in its 52 week range is $44.83 per share, with $57.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.46. The AFL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

