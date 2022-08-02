AFL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.05, changing hands as high as $59.91 per share. AFLAC Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFL's low point in its 52 week range is $51.28 per share, with $67.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.79. The AFL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.