AFL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.91, changing hands as high as $66.69 per share. AFLAC Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFL's low point in its 52 week range is $52.0702 per share, with $74.015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.24. The AFL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.