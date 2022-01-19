AFIN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: AFIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.76, changing hands as low as $8.65 per share. American Finance Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFIN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.23 per share, with $10.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.