AFG's Investment Portfolio Provides Strong Earnings Tailwind

American Financial Group, Inc.’s AFG investment income is an important earnings driver because the company invests the premiums it collects before claims are paid.



AFG maintains a large investment portfolio, primarily consisting of high-quality fixed-income securities, with allocations to alternative investments, including private equity funds, limited partnerships and real estate-related investments.



AFG’s investment portfolio as of March 31, 2026, contained $11.40 billion in fixed maturity securities classified as available for sale and carried at fair value with unrealized gains and losses included in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and $80 million in fixed maturities classified as trading with holding gains and losses included in net investment income. In addition, AFG’s investment portfolio includes $555 million in equity securities carried at fair value with holding gains and losses included in realized gains (losses) on securities and $198 million in equity securities carried at fair value with holding gains and losses included in net investment income. AFG’s investment portfolio also includes $2.44 billion in investments accounted for using the equity method.



Growth in net investment income continues to be supported by higher interest rates and increased invested assets, particularly within its property and casualty insurance operations. Excluding fluctuations from alternative investments, recurring investment income has benefited from the reinvestment of assets at higher yields.



Investment income is a significant tailwind because it enhances operating earnings without requiring premium growth alone. Higher yields on new investments can continue to support earnings for several years. The metric also provides an additional source of shareholder value alongside underwriting profits and capital returns.



The liquidity requirements of AFG’s insurance subsidiaries relate primarily to the policyholder claims, underwriting expenses and payments of dividends and taxes to AFG. Historically, cash flows from premiums and investment income have generally provided more than sufficient funds to meet these requirements.



Management expects overall premium growth and strong underwriting results in the current property and casualty insurance market. In addition, management anticipates that improved returns on alternative investments, relative to returns earned in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, will positively impact net investment income beginning in the second half of 2026.



AFG's conservative bond portfolio, combined with its exposure to higher-return alternative investments, makes investment income a meaningful contributor to long-term earnings growth and shareholder returns.

What About Other Insurers?

Chubb Limited's CB net investment income is an important earnings contributor. The metric benefits from higher interest rates and stronger portfolio yields, providing a steady source of earnings beyond underwriting profits. This helps improve profitability, offset claim volatility and strengthen overall financial performance.



The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s TRV net investment income is a material contributor to the company’s results of operations, consistently providing a reliable source of earnings that complements its underwriting activities. Net investment income acts as a second earnings engine for this property and casualty insurer after underwriting profit. Thus, even if underwriting profit weakens because of higher catastrophe losses, solid net investment income can help offset earnings pressure.

AFG’s Price Performance

Shares of AFG have gained 2.7% in the past year, outperforming the industry.



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AFG’s Overvaluation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book value multiple of 2.28, higher than the industry average of 1.34. It carries a Value Score of A.



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Estimate Movement for AFG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFG’s second-quarter 2026 has moved down 2%, and the third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved up 13.1% in the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 3.5% and 2%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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The consensus estimate for AFG’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



AFG stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.