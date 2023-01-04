World Markets

Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead -Taliban

January 04, 2023 — 11:23 pm EST

Written by Mohammad Yunus Yawar for Reuters ->

KABUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and seven arrested following raids on hideouts of the Islamic State militant group in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson said on Thursday.

"These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign ISKP members to come to Afghanistan," the spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Twitter, describing Wednesday's raids.

"Lots of weapons and explosives have fallen into the hands of the security forces," he added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

