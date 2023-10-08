News & Insights

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 500 - Red Crescent

October 08, 2023 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by Mohammad Yunus Yawar for Reuters ->

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan have killed 500 people according to the latest information, Red Crescent spokesman Erfanullah Sharafzoi said on Sunday.

The multiple quakes on Saturday hit 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, with one measuring 6.3 magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

More than 200 dead had been brought to different hospitals, a Herat health department official who identified himself as Dr Danish told Reuters. "Most of them are women and children, while 510 are injured. These numbers might change.”

Bodies had been "taken to several places - military bases, hospitals," Danish said. "That is why we can't confirm or reject the number" cited by the Red Crescent.

The quakes caused panic in Herat, resident Naseema said on Saturday.

"People left their houses, we all are on the streets," she wrote in a text message to Reuters, adding that the city was feeling follow-on tremors.

