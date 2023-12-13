Afghanistan doubles Russian fuel imports, industry data shows

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban government doubled purchases of Russian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the January-November period, according to industry data, as Russia redirects supplies away from Europe amid political fallout from the Ukraine conflict.

Russia has not formally recognised the Taliban as legitimate authorities in Afghanistan, but was one of the first countries to make contacts and clinch business deals with the movement following its return to power in 2021.

Last year, Afghanistan and Russia signed a deal on supplying gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat after Moscow offered the Taliban administration a discount to average global commodity prices.

The move was the first known major international economic deal struck by the Taliban since it returned to power.

According to industry data, Russian LPG supplies to Afghanistan by rail in January-November exceeded 176,000 tons, more than double the deliveries seen in the same period in 2022.

Half of the volumes were delivered from the Orenburg gas processing plant.

Russia's total LPG exports to Central Asia in the first 11 months of the year also doubled, to 390,100 tons.

LPG, or propane and butane, is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and to produce other petrochemicals.

Russia's LPG exports, unlike oil, have not been targeted by Western sanctions. However, Russia has redirected its supplies away from Europe, including to Central Asia.

Russia's main LPG exporters are Gazprom GAZP.MM, Rosneft ROSN.MM, Lukoil LKOH.MM, Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM and Orsk refinery.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

