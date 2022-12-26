World Markets

Afghanistan car blast kills provincial police chief, two others

December 26, 2022 — 04:11 am EST

Written by Mohammad Yunus Yawar for Reuters ->

KABUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - A car blast in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province killed three people on Monday, including a provincial police chief, the Taliban-Run Afghan interior ministry said.

Two others were injured in the blast near Badakhshan's police headquarters, interior ministry spokesperson, Abdul Nafi Takor, said, adding that four people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

