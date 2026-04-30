AFG Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline 1.7% Y/Y

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG reported first-quarter 2026 net operating earnings per share of $2.47, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55. However, the bottom line increased 36.5% year over year, driven by underwriting income.

Total revenues of $1.8 billion decreased 1.7% year over year. The decline was due to lower investment income and realized gains (losses) on securities. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%.

AFG’s first-quarter results were weighed down by weaker performance in its alternative investment portfolio, which offset strong underwriting results in its Specialty Property & Casualty (“P&C”) insurance segment.

American Financial Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Behind the Headlines

Net earned premiums rose 1.8% year over year to $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026. The figure was below both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of $1.8 billion.

Net investment income rose 8.1% year over year to $187 million in the quarter under review. The figure was lower than our estimate of $199.8 million and also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.2 million.

Total costs and expenses decreased 2.7% year over year to $1.6 billion due to lower losses & loss adjustment expenses, interest charges on borrowed money and expenses of managed investment entities. The figure was lower than our estimate of $1.8 billion.

Segmental Update

The Specialty P&C Insurance segment generated $1.7 billion in net written premiums, which improved 3% year over year, driven by new business, favorable renewal rates and higher exposures, supported by diversified operations and disciplined underwriting.

Net written premiums in the Property & Transportation Group increased 6% year over year to $596 million in the quarter.

Net written premiums at the Specialty Casualty Group increased 2% year over year to $789 million. Further, net written premiums at Specialty Financial Group rose 1% year over year to $279 million.

The Specialty P&C Insurance segment’s underwriting profit increased 66% year over year to $156 million in the quarter, driven by higher underwriting profit across all three groups. The figure exceeded our estimate of $145 million. Pre-tax core operating earnings before income taxes of the P&C Insurance segment were $309 million, up 25.6% year over year.

In the Specialty Financial Group, a higher year-over-year underwriting profit of $57 million was primarily driven by stronger performance in its fidelity/crime and financial institutions businesses. Catastrophe losses in Specialty Financial Group totaled $12 million in the reported quarter, narrower than the year-ago loss of $35 million. The current combined ratio of 80% improved 70 basis points year over year. The results benefited from favorable prior-year reserve development.

Financial Update

American Financial exited the first quarter of 2026 with total cash and investments of $17.1 billion, which decreased 0.2% from the 2025-end level. Long-term debt of $1.82 billion in the first quarter of 2026 remained the same as the 2025-end level.

As of March 31, 2026, the company’s book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), was $57.83 compared to $58.38 at the end of 2025. Annualized return on equity was 15.8% in the first quarter, which increased 250 basis points year over year.

AFG’s Prudent Capital Deployment

American Financial returned $259 million to shareholders in the first quarter of 2026, consisting of $125 million in special dividends and $60 million in share repurchases. It paid total cash dividends of $2.38 per share, which included a $1.50 per share special dividend paid in February 2026.

AFG’s Zacks Rank

American Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The bottom line increased 6.7% year over year. Net premiums written were $23.6 billion in the quarter, up 6.5% from $22.2 billion a year ago.

PGR's Net premiums earned grew 8% to $20.9 billion. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. Operating revenues grew 8.2% year over year to $22.3 billion, driven by 8% higher net premiums earned, a 12.7% increase in net investment income, a 3.5% rise in fees and other revenues, and 13.5% higher service revenue. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15%. The bottom line increased 28.7% year over year. Total revenues were $3.7 billion, up 5% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned, improved net investment income, higher revenues from non-insurance businesses and increased other income. The top line missed the consensus estimate by 0.3%.

W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were about $3.2 billion, up 1.3% year over year. The figure missed our estimate as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion.

Chubb Limited CB reported first-quarter 2026 core operating income of $6.82 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The bottom line decreased 85.2% year over year. Total operating revenues improved 11.8% year over year to $15.3 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%.

CB's Net premiums written improved 10.7% year over year to $14 billion in the quarter. Our estimate was $13.6 billion, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $13.5 billion. Net investment income was $1.7 billion, up 9.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.8 billion, and our estimate was $2 billion.

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