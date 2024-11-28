News & Insights

Affluent Foundation Holdings Sees Revenue Dip, Profit Slump

November 28, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd. (HK:1757) has released an update.

Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd. reported a slight decrease in revenue to HK$125.4 million for the first half of 2024, while gross profit improved by 17.2% compared to the same period last year. Despite higher gross profits, the company’s profit attributable to equity holders fell significantly to HK$94,000, prompting a decision not to distribute interim dividends.

