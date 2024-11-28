Affluent Foundation Holdings Sees Revenue Dip, Profit Slump

Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd. (HK:1757) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd. reported a slight decrease in revenue to HK$125.4 million for the first half of 2024, while gross profit improved by 17.2% compared to the same period last year. Despite higher gross profits, the company’s profit attributable to equity holders fell significantly to HK$94,000, prompting a decision not to distribute interim dividends.

For further insights into HK:1757 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.