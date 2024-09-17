Affirm Unlocks BNPL Services for Apple Pay Users, Investors Rejoice

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM recently announced that its payment services are now available to Apple Pay users in the United States on the iPhone and iPad. Investors have been eagerly waiting for this news since June. This integration will allow eligible U.S. users to split their purchases into biweekly or monthly payments, leveraging Affirm's buy now, pay later (BNPL) services.

This move provides Apple Pay users the ability to check out online or in-app with flexible payment plans, including 0% APR options for some purchases. Affirm's services will initially be available to users with devices running iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 or later. The move enhances AFRM's reach by offering flexibility while maintaining the security and privacy features of Apple Pay.

The rollout of its partnership with Apple, done in a controlled manner to reduce risks, is expected to boost AFRM’s addressable market size. Impacts on its profits from this move are expected to be gradual.

The BNPL sector is experiencing rapid growth, and Affirm is quickly expanding its market share to capitalize on this trend. It has already crossed the 300,000 active merchant milestone and is expected to continue the momentum in the coming days.

Unlocking the repeat customer transaction barrier is expected to drive Affirm's transaction growth, helping it meet its goals. Affirm aims to achieve profitability in operating income on a GAAP basis by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with transaction momentum playing a key role in reaching this target. It expects a GMV of more than $33.5 billion in fiscal 2025, up from $26.6 billion in fiscal 2024. The adjusted operating margin is estimated to be higher than 18.4%, up from 16% in fiscal 2024.

AFRM shares have rallied 44.3% in the past three months, outperforming the industry average of 7.6%.



