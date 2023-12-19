Affirm to offer BNPL services at Walmart's self-checkout kiosks

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings AFRM.O will provide its "buy now, pay later" services at self-checkout kiosks at more than 4,500 Walmart WMT.N stores in the United States.

Affirm shares, which have gained about 350% this year, were up 7% in early trade.

"Buy now, pay later" or BNPL services allow shoppers to pay for their purchases in installments.

The move expands Affirm's partnership with Walmart, which began in 2019, under which customers could use the option at 4,000 Walmart Supercenters and on Walmart.com.

The number of customers opting for BNPL soared to 42.5% on Cyber Monday from a year ago, with shopping worth $940 million going through this mode of payment, data from Adobe Analytics showed. Affirm also partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon.com AMZN.O on Black Friday this year, offering eligible customers the BNPL option at checkout.

