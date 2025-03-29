Affirm Strikes Back: Can a New Deal Mitigate the Recent Loss?

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:AFRM]

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), a leader in the growing buy now, pay later (BNPL) market, has swiftly responded to a recent competitive challenge.

Just days after Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) decision to partner exclusively with its rival, Klarna, Affirm announced a significant new partnership with J.P. Morgan Payments.

This strategic move has investors and industry analysts re-evaluating Affirm's prospects as they realize that the dip in Affirm’s stock price might represent a buying opportunity.

The Battle for BNPL: Competition Heats Up

The BNPL sector is intensely competitive, with companies like Affirm and its competitors constantly vying for market share. These companies are fiercely competing to secure deals with prominent merchants and offer customers appealing and flexible financing offers at checkout.

The fast-paced and aggressive competitive dynamic, the ongoing race for merchant partnerships, evolving consumer preferences, and an increase in regulatory attention combine to shape a volatile terrain. Walmart's decision to opt for an exclusive collaboration with Klarna underscores the fluid nature of these relationships and the constant pressure on BNPL providers to differentiate themselves and deliver compelling value propositions to merchants and consumers.

Walmart Chooses Klarna: Assessing the Damage

The news that Klarna had secured exclusive rights to provide BNPL services at Walmart sent ripples through the market. Affirm’s stock responded with a decline of almost 12%. This sharp decrease highlights Walmart's significant influence in the retail sector and, correspondingly, on the fortunes of its chosen financial partners.

The immediate market sentiment reflected concerns that the loss of such a significant merchant partner would harm Affirm's revenue streams and potentially hamper future growth. The key question, however, is whether this immediate reaction, driven by the Walmart-Klarna announcement, constitutes an overestimation of the long-term damage to Affirm’s broader business.

JPMorgan Joins Affirm's Team: A Closer Look

Affirm’s strategic collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments enables U.S. merchants using JPMorgan's payments network to integrate Affirm's BNPL options directly into their checkout processes. This partnership is significant, extending Affirm's reach to a large number of businesses. Through this integration, consumers will gain access to Affirm's flexible payment choices, with loan durations ranging from 30 days to 60 months.

This move represents a significant expansion of Affirm's capabilities. J.P. Morgan Payments highlighted the growing demand for diverse payment options and seamless transaction experiences, reinforcing Affirm's positioning as a provider that meets these critical merchant and consumer needs.

This deal also builds upon existing relationships between Affirm and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), suggesting a deepening level of trust and collaboration between the two financial entities. The deal will likely serve as a strategic move for Affirm as its timing allows the company to react directly to its partnership loss with Walmart.

Strategic Alignment: JPMorgan Partnership's Impact

The strategic importance of the JPMorgan Payments partnership for Affirm extends beyond adding another logo to its roster. The deal opens doors to a substantial new pool of merchants, significantly mitigating the impact of losing the Walmart partnership. This aligns with Affirm's long-standing strategy of building a diversified merchant base, reducing over-reliance on any single retailer or sector.

This collaboration will increase Affirm’s ability to compete with other BNPL leaders. Partnering with JPMorgan, a globally recognized and trusted financial institution, further validates Affirm's technology, risk management approach, and overall market position.

The deal clearly shows that Affirm remains a highly sought-after partner capable of attracting and securing collaborations with major players in the financial industry despite intense competition.

Is There Upside in The Dip?

Affirm continues to prove that its strategy extends beyond its reliance on a single large retail partner. The company is actively pursuing diversification, expanding its presence into new verticals and forming partnerships across as many sectors as possible. This approach creates a more resilient business model that is less susceptible to the impact of any single partnership change.

The recent reaffirmation of positive ratings by several financial analysts, with many maintaining or even boosting price targets, underscores a continued belief in Affirm's underlying financial strength. While short-term volatility exists, the consensus Moderate Buy rating, coupled with an average price target significantly exceeding the current trading price, suggests potential undervaluation.

As of March 25, 2025, Affirm's stock trades at $51.02, while analysts project an average price target of nearly $70, representing substantial potential upside. Beyond analyst sentiment, Affirm's financial metrics are pointing to recovery and growth.

The company's Q2 fiscal year 2025 earnings beat expectations, with a reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23, defying earlier negative projections. Revenue grew an impressive 47% year-over-year, and Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) expanded by 35%. Crucially, Affirm is demonstrating progress towards consistent profitability, with an adjusted operating income margin exceeding 20% in the last quarter.

The company's active consumer base is also expanding rapidly, indicating sustained demand for its BNPL services. This combination of strong growth metrics, positive analyst sentiment, and a current stock price significantly below analyst targets presents a financial case that the recent dip could represent a strategic buying opportunity for investors with a long-term perspective.

Investment Outlook: Recalibrating the Buying Opportunity

With renewed strength, Affirm confronts a challenging and intricate market terrain, where substantial opportunities and obstacles still lie in its path. Strong Q2 earnings and a new partnership with JPMorgan have mitigated Walmart's loss as a partner and the resulting stock decline.

This presents a potential entry point for long-term investors, offering the chance to invest in a growing fintech company at a possibly undervalued price.

