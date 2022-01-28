Affirm Stock Price Prediction: The Analyst Upgrade Giving AFRM a Boost Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock is getting a boost on Friday from a new price prediction for the fintech company’s shares.

D.A. Davidson analyst Christopher Brendler is behind today’s news as he increases his price prediction for Affirm stock to $75 per share. For the record, the analyst consensus price target for AFRM stock is $119 per share.

The good news for Affirm stock today doesn’t just stop with a new price prediction. Brendler also upgraded the stock to buy from a neutral rating. That matches the current consensus, which is based on 15 analyst ratings.

So why is the D.A. Davidson analyst taking such a bullish stance on AFRM stock? Let’s see what Brendler said in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha.

“After a brutal selloff, we see a much-improved risk/reward in shares of AFRM, especially given our bullish view into results.”

The new rating and price prediction for Affirm stock are reigniting interest in the company today. As a result, we’re seeing heavy trading today. With that comes some 16 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 10.6 million shares.

Affirm is a financial tech company with a big focus on offering installment loans. These allow customers to make point-of-sale purchases and setup payment installments instead of paying full price for a good right then.

AFRM stock is up 14.1% as of Friday afternoon but is still down 38.9% since the start of the year.

