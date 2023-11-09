Affirm shares surge after quarterly results beat estimates

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Affirm Holdings AFRM.O surged by nearly 25% on Thursday as strong demand for the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) lender's services drove quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates.

Affirm's gross merchandise value rose 28% to $5.6 billion, which allowed net revenue to jump 37% to $496.5 million for the quarter ended Sept 30. The company's net loss narrowed to $171.8 million, down nearly 32% from a loss of $251.3 million a year earlier.

Analysts had expected gross merchandise value of $5.4 billion, net revenue of $448.5 million, and a net loss of $219.6 million, according to LSEG data.

Affirm's stock rose as high as $27.16, its highest level since September last year after it reported its results. The shares have now gained about 170% year-to-date and were last up 20% to $26.16.

The company has continued to gain market share, with customers returning to pre-pandemic shopping patterns that led its travel and ticketing categories to outperform, Chief Executive Max Levchin said in a shareholder letter.

Multiple analysts, including Wedbush, Bank of America Global Research, and UBS, raised their price target for Affirm's stock after the results were reported. The median price target of the 18 analysts covering the stock is $18, up from $16.25 a month ago, and their current recommendation is "hold", according to LSEG data.

Earlier this month, Amazon.com announced it would begin offering Affirm's services at checkout to eligible Amazon Business customers, a move that could boost demand for the BNPL lender. Affirm is already available to Amazon AMZN.O retail customers.

