Affirm Shares Ascend Following Deal With Walmart

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial technology company Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) are rising more than 12% Tuesday morning after the company said it has expanded services with Walmart by offering pay-over-time options to customers at more than 4,500 Walmart stores in the U.S.

This option is available in Walmart stores across the country, on walmart.com, in the Walmart app, and also at Walmart Vision and Auto Centers.

"Recent Affirm research revealed that more than half of Americans are looking for retailers to offer a buy now, pay later option at checkout. Moreover, we've found that 76% of consumers would either delay or not make a purchase without Affirm," said Pat Suh, Affirm's SVP of Revenue.

AFRM, currently at $48.98, has touched a new high of $49.32 this morning.

