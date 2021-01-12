US Markets
AFRM

Affirm prices U.S. IPO above target range -source

Contributors
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Chibuike Oguh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Affirm Holdings Inc, a U.S. provider of installment loans to online shoppers, on Tuesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $49 apiece, above its target range, to raise over $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM.O, a U.S. provider of installment loans to online shoppers, on Tuesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $49 apiece, above its target range, to raise over $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Affirm, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O co-founder Max Levchin, had planned to sell 24.6 million shares at a target price range of between $41 and $44 each. The company had upsized the share offering from a range of $33 to $38 per share on Monday.

Affirm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFRM PYPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular