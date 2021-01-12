Affirm prices U.S. IPO above target range -source

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM.O, a U.S. provider of installment loans to online shoppers, on Tuesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $49 apiece, above its target range, to raise over $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Affirm, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O co-founder Max Levchin, had planned to sell 24.6 million shares at a target price range of between $41 and $44 each. The company had upsized the share offering from a range of $33 to $38 per share on Monday.

Affirm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

