Affirm price target raised to $69 from $65 at Mizuho

November 19, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev raised the firm’s price target on Affirm (AFRM) to $69 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Following last week’s Q1 results, the firm says investors are most interested in the elevated Q2 Revenue Less Transaction Costs as a percentage of Gross Merchandise Volume, scaling in the U.K., and long-term opportunity for the Affirm Card, the analyst says in a research note.

