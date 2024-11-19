Affirm price target raised to $69 from $65 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev raised the firm’s price target on Affirm (AFRM) to $69 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Following last week’s Q1 results, the firm says investors are most interested in the elevated Q2 Revenue Less Transaction Costs as a percentage of Gross Merchandise Volume, scaling in the U.K., and long-term opportunity for the Affirm Card, the analyst says in a research note.
