Affirm price target raised to $69 from $65 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev raised the firm’s price target on Affirm (AFRM) to $69 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Following last week’s Q1 results, the firm says investors are most interested in the elevated Q2 Revenue Less Transaction Costs as a percentage of Gross Merchandise Volume, scaling in the U.K., and long-term opportunity for the Affirm Card, the analyst says in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AFRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.