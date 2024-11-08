Affirm price target raised to $55 from $52 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Affirm (AFRM) to $55 from $52 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says that despite the run in shares, Affirm delivered against elevated expectations with a “sound” fiscal Q1 report and upbeat commentary. Despite e-commerce cross-currents into the print, Affirm demonstrated its share gain story once again, files to sell common stock, no amount given

