Affirm price target raised to $52 from $46 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Affirm (AFRM) to $52 from $46 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company delivered another strong quarter with increased guidance and a reiteration of expectations for achieving GAAP operating income profitability in Q4 of FY25, as well as potential incremental benefits from the Affirm Card, Apple Pay and the ramping of international markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AFRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.