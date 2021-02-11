US Markets
AFRM

Affirm posts smaller loss on pandemic driven e-commerce boost

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published

Affirm Holdings Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss in its maiden results as a publicly traded company on Thursday, as more people used its buy now, pay later service to shop online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM.O reported a smaller quarterly loss in its maiden results as a publicly traded company on Thursday, as more people used its buy now, pay later service to shop online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Affirm, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc's PYPL.O co-founder Max Levchin, reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $31.6 million, or 45 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $44.2 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 81 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFRM PYPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters