Affirm Partners With Stride Bank to Improve Payment Choices

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM, known for its dedication to seamless and flexible payment options, recently announced a strategic partnership with Stride Bank. Under this partnership, Stride Bank will become a new card-issuing partner for the Affirm Card, which will boost Affirm’s ability to provide more innovative financial products to consumers nationwide.

The partnership between Affirm and Stride Bank is a perfect case of an emerging trend in the financial sector, where traditional banks are partnering with fintechs to enhance their digital lending services. Affirm is bringing its expertise in point-of-sale financing to the deal, which ideally complements Stride Bank's vision of extending financial inclusion. The partnership seeks to simplify installment-based buying for more customers.

With this partnership, consumers can expect improved access to responsible lending products, as they can keep their finances in order without getting stuck in the vicious cycle of high-interest credit card debt. Affirm's no-late-fee policy and transparent pricing style align with today's movement toward fairer credit products.

This partnership is a game changer, as it will benefit both companies and use each other’s strategic advantages. It will attract Affirm’s large network of more than 21 million active users and 330,000 merchants and Stride Bank’s solid banking infrastructure that meets all regulatory standards. Their main customers can be youngsters and budget-conscious shoppers.

AFRM Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, AFRM shares have rallied 40.4%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 9.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AFRM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AFRM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

