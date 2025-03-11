Affirm Partners With StockX to Offer Flexible Payments to U.S. Shoppers

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM recently teamed up with StockX, a global resale marketplace for current culture products. Through this collaboration, eligible StockX shoppers in the United States can now take advantage of Affirm’s flexible payment plans when purchasing highly sought-after items from top brands such as adidas, Supreme, Gucci and more.

With this new feature, eligible shoppers can opt for Affirm’s biweekly or monthly payment plans at checkout. The process remains a seamless one, wherein customers, after selecting Affirm, provide some basic information and undergo a quick, real-time eligibility assessment. If approved, they can choose a tailored payment plan that aligns with their requirements. Needless to say, AFRM maintains transparency, charging no late or hidden fees.

StockX and Affirm are introducing a special, limited-time offer for eligible customers. From March 10 to March 17, shoppers can choose Affirm at checkout on the StockX website or app to check if they qualify for the Affirm 0% APR Drop, allowing them to pay over three or six months with no interest.

The facility to make installment payments infuses greater peace of mind as it alleviates the strain on the finances of a consumer, thereby paving the way for the widespread adoption of AFRM’s diverse range of pay-over-time options, including extended-term plans. In addition to this, the timeliness of the recent move can be demonstrated with the fact that the demand for flexible payment options on buying apparel and accessories continues to be on the rise, as cited by Affirm management.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Affirm

The latest partnership is likely to expand the merchant partner network of the company and a growing number of merchants joining the network implies increased utilization of AFRM’s financing solutions while shopping. This, in turn, may fetch higher fees to Affirm from merchants in return for increased sales generated through the usage of its financing products.

AFRM boasts an extensive global network of more than 337,000 merchant partners, which comprises leading fashion brands such as Canada Goose, Net-a-Porter and adidas. The company remains on a spree to enter into partnerships to bolster its merchant partner network. In February 2025, it collaborated with Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX, an online personal styling service provider, to offer flexible pay-over-time options for fashion purchases.

AFRM’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Affirm have gained 23.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11% growth. AFRM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Computer and Technology space are Garmin Ltd. GRMN and Nova Ltd. NVMI, each sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Garmin outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 28.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRMN’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 11.6% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 9.1% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for GRMN’s earnings has moved 3.4% north in the past seven days.

Nova’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVMI's 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 23.8% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 25% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for NVMI’s earnings has moved 10.3% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of Garmin and Nova have gained 45.3% and 22.1%, respectively, in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.