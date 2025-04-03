Affirm Partners With REVOLVE to Make Fashion Shopping Smarter

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM recently entered into a strategic relationship with Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) to transform the fashion checkout process like never before. RVLV is one of the prominent fashion retailers appealing to Millennials and Gen Z shoppers. The tie-up aims to improve the shopping experience by offering flexible and transparent payment options, allowing shoppers to pay later with no surprise fees or late fees. Consumers can access luxury and trendy clothing by making high-end fashion purchases affordable.

With the addition of Affirm's Buy Now, Pay Later (“BNPL”) services to its platform, REVOLVE will try to engage more consumers, especially younger shoppers who value financial flexibility alongside fashion choices. Consumers in the United States will be able to select biweekly or monthly payment options at checkout, with rates of interest starting at 0% APR upon their eligibility.

This partnership comes at a time when BNPL services are on the rise, and recent statistics show that sales of apparel and accessories via Affirm increased 25% year over year during the October to December 2024 quarter, indicating growing demand for new payment options.

Moreover, considering the current economic uncertainties and changing consumer spending patterns, flexible payment options are becoming a vital tool for retailers looking to maintain growth. As Affirm continues to expand its footprint in the fashion industry, partnering with brands such as Adidas, Canada Goose and Net-a-Porter, its integration with REVOLVE further solidifies its position as a BNPL leader.

The partnership not only provides benefits to consumers who need financial freedom but also boosts sales and consumer interaction for retailers. After its U.S. rollout, Affirm intends to roll out to REVOLVE's customers in Canada and the United Kingdom.

AFRM Stock Price Performance

In the past year, AFRM shares have rallied 41.9%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 9.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AFRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

