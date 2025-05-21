Affirm Partners With Cali Pass to Expand in a High-Spending Segment

A growing player in the buy now pay later (BNPL) space, Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM, recently teamed up with Cali Pass. This partnership aims to introduce flexible and customer-friendly payment options to the winter sports market, a high-spending, experience-driven consumer segment. Starting with the 2025-2026 ski season, Cali Pass customers can choose between interest-free biweekly payments or extended monthly terms while purchasing their passes or lift tickets.

Cali Pass clients can avail this plan online at checkout by choosing Affirm or in-store by scanning a QR code with their phones. They need to go through a real-time eligibility check, and approved customers can select their preferred payment plan, with transparent terms and no hidden charges. If this plan turns out to be a hit, we might see Affirm expand into similar seasonal markets.

By incorporating Affirm’s clear payment model, Cali Pass is not only making skiing adventures affordable but also expanding its market by appealing to more budget-minded skiers and first-time participants. It joins Affirm’s growing network of retail partners of 358,000. The latest move is likely to strengthen AFRM’s position in the leisure and travel market and help diversify its revenue sources.

In recent trends, it is seen that Gen Z and Millennials are leaning toward flexible payment options, and AFRM is stepping up when they’re needed the most. It not only caters to this rising trend but also helps ski resorts balance out revenues during off-seasons by encouraging early-pass purchases.

According to Grand View Research, the U.S. winter sporting goods market is projected to generate $145 billion in revenues by 2028.

AFRM Stock Price Performance

In the past year, AFRM shares have rallied 54.1%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 30.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AFRM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AFRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.