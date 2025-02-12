Affirm Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Affirm Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $82,836, and 13 were calls, valued at $1,316,442.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $62.5 and $90.0 for Affirm Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Affirm Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Affirm Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $62.5 to $90.0, over the past month.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $6.55 $6.45 $6.5 $75.00 $325.0K 1.5K 640 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.9 $11.65 $11.9 $75.00 $238.0K 2.6K 201 AFRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $12.4 $11.9 $12.15 $90.00 $121.5K 737 200 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.5 $75.00 $109.2K 1.5K 887 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $19.5 $17.1 $18.64 $65.00 $93.2K 1.1K 50

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,061,175, the price of AFRM is down -2.86% at $75.79. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Affirm Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

