Affirm Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 45 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $1,116,305, and 27 are calls, amounting to $1,215,933.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $70.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Affirm Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Affirm Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $11.35 $11.15 $11.25 $52.50 $221.6K 588 201 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.73 $2.7 $2.7 $47.50 $108.2K 7.4K 584 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $26.65 $26.45 $26.45 $70.00 $105.8K 8 108 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $44.00 $105.0K 745 312 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.05 $15.0 $15.0 $47.50 $75.0K 416 134

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Affirm Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Affirm Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,599,380, with AFRM's price up by 0.76%, positioned at $43.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 3 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Affirm Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $51.2.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $52. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wedbush upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $45. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $54. * An analyst from BTIG has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $68. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Equal-Weight with a revised price target of $37.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Affirm Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

