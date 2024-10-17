Affirm Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 85 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 21% leaning bullish and 65% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $171,374, and 81 are calls, amounting to $7,087,514.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $55.0 for Affirm Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.75 $5.6 $5.67 $42.50 $561.6K 6.9K 1.3K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.05 $15.0 $15.0 $30.00 $211.4K 858 304 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.0 $9.85 $9.86 $47.50 $105.4K 5.6K 2.2K AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $9.8 $9.7 $9.75 $47.50 $104.4K 5.6K 2.9K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.35 $10.2 $10.23 $47.50 $102.3K 5.6K 930

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Affirm Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Affirm Holdings With a trading volume of 2,500,167, the price of AFRM is down by -6.02%, reaching $45.08. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Affirm Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $52.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $46. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wells Fargo has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $52. * An analyst from BTIG upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $68. * An analyst from Wedbush has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $45. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Susquehanna lowers its rating to Positive with a new price target of $52.

