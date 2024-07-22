Affirm Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $336,344, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $278,891.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $32.5 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.5 to $32.5 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.25 $7.15 $7.25 $30.00 $181.2K 1.2K 250 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.79 $2.77 $2.78 $27.50 $170.1K 1.4K 2 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $7.2 $7.2 $27.50 $72.0K 6.3K 130 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.85 $3.75 $3.85 $32.50 $59.3K 2.0K 0 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.78 $2.76 $2.78 $27.50 $44.9K 1.4K 774

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Current Position of Affirm Holdings Trading volume stands at 1,980,843, with AFRM's price down by -0.8%, positioned at $29.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 31 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.