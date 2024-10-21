Affirm Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 21

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $530,060, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $865,163.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $65.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Affirm Holdings stands at 1615.06, with a total volume reaching 6,783.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Affirm Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.5 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $14.75 $14.65 $14.65 $35.00 $213.9K 30 0 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.55 $14.35 $14.55 $47.50 $183.3K 10 127 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.85 $4.8 $4.85 $45.00 $125.6K 2.7K 45 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.75 $19.45 $19.45 $55.00 $110.8K 76 57 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $46.00 $93.8K 0 300

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Affirm Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,419,268, the AFRM's price is up by 1.59%, now at $45.25. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Affirm Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $54.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from BTIG upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $68. * An analyst from Wedbush upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $45. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $54. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wells Fargo upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $52. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

