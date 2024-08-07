Affirm Holdings Unusual Options Activity For August 07

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $997,983, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $202,698.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.5 and $50.0 for Affirm Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Affirm Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Affirm Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $17.5 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.88 $0.81 $0.86 $20.00 $258.0K 3.5K 3.0K AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.87 $0.81 $0.86 $20.00 $258.0K 3.5K 3.0K AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.0 $11.85 $11.85 $35.00 $119.6K 3.8K 101 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.81 $0.79 $0.81 $25.00 $79.8K 5.2K 2.0K AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.95 $11.85 $11.85 $35.00 $65.1K 3.8K 156

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Affirm Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Affirm Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,705,926, with AFRM's price up by 0.75%, positioned at $24.34. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $36.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $36.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

