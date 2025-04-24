Affirm Holdings Unusual Options Activity For April 24

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Affirm Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 21% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $498,636, and 5 were calls, valued at $347,074.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $70.0 for Affirm Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Affirm Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Affirm Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Affirm Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $23.35 $22.95 $23.0 $25.00 $172.5K 103 75 AFRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $3.0 $2.55 $2.8 $50.00 $86.7K 3.4K 960 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $2.87 $2.5 $2.5 $50.00 $62.5K 3.4K 651 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.2 $11.05 $11.2 $40.00 $56.0K 3.4K 52 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $2.72 $2.7 $2.7 $50.00 $54.0K 3.4K 2.5K

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Affirm Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 620,406, the price of AFRM is up 1.84% at $47.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.67.

* An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $50. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $50. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $67.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AFRM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform Apr 2025 TD Cowen Initiates Coverage On Buy

