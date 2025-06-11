Affirm Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $451,030, and 15 are calls, amounting to $994,593.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $115.0 for Affirm Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Affirm Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Affirm Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.35 $4.35 $4.35 $80.00 $235.3K 513 558 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $5.0 $4.7 $5.0 $60.00 $134.0K 1.5K 556 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.96 $0.91 $0.96 $90.00 $108.0K 2.0K 1.8K AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $50.5 $50.35 $50.5 $115.00 $101.0K 0 60 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.1 $7.05 $7.1 $52.50 $97.9K 571 139

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Affirm Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Affirm Holdings

Trading volume stands at 8,698,033, with AFRM's price up by 3.97%, positioned at $63.42.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Affirm Holdings

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $65.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $70. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $58. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $67.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AFRM

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform Jun 2025 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

