Affirm Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $275,710 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $677,233.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $32.5 to $55.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.5 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.65 $3.5 $3.65 $42.50 $182.5K 2.0K 500 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.5 $4.5 $4.5 $55.00 $90.0K 2.4K 882 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $55.00 $90.0K 2.4K 682 AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $10.4 $10.3 $10.4 $50.00 $87.6K 570 85 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.45 $55.00 $71.2K 2.4K 442

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Affirm Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Affirm Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 3,524,024, the AFRM's price is up by 7.13%, now at $48.85. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. Expert Opinions on Affirm Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $51.2.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has elevated its stance to Equal-Weight, setting a new price target at $37. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $54. * An analyst from Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $52. * In a positive move, an analyst from BTIG has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $68. * An analyst from Wedbush has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

