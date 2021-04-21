Affirm Holdings To Acquire Returnly

(RTTNews) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) has agreed to acquire Returnly for total cash and equity consideration of approximately $300 million. Returnly is a provider of digital return experiences and post-purchase payments for direct-to-consumer brands. Returnly serves more than 1,800 merchants, has helped process more than $1 billion in returns, and has been used by over eight million shoppers. The deal is anticipated to close in Affirm's fourth fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Affirm Holdings said the acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the company's second half 2021 fiscal year results of operations.

