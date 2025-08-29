Markets
AFRM

Affirm Holdings Swings To Profit In Q4, Expects Q1 Revenue Below View; Stock Up

August 29, 2025 — 06:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), a California-based payment network operator, Friday reported profit for the fourth quarter, backed by 33 percent revenue growth. The firm also issued revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2026.

Net income moved to $69.24 million from a loss of $45.14 million a year ago.

On a dilution basis, the earnings per share amounted to $0.20 from a loss of $0.14 per share a year ago.

Total revenue increased to $876.42 million from $659.19 million a year ago.

GMV improved by 43 percent to $10.4 billion from $7.2 billion a year ago.

The active customers increased by 24% to 23 million from 18.6 million a year ago.

Looking forward, the company expects revenue in the range of $855 million to $885 million for the first quarter.

On average, analysts anticipate revenue of $1.05 billion for the same quarter.

In the pre-market hours, Affirm's stock is moving up 14.45 percent, to $91.55 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AFRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.