Affirm Holdings Still Bullish

(RTTNews) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) shares are trading more than 21 percent on Friday morning trade continuing a bullish trend since Wednesday.

Today, the company announced a multi-year extension of its partnership in the U.S. with Shopify. On Thursday, the company announced 37 percent increase in total revenues.

Currently, shares are at $22.26, up 21.02 percent from the previous close of $18.04 on a volume of 33,238,107. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $13.64-$176.65 on average volume of 12,498,524.

