Markets
AFRM

Affirm Holdings Still Bullish

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) shares are trading more than 21 percent on Friday morning trade continuing a bullish trend since Wednesday.

Today, the company announced a multi-year extension of its partnership in the U.S. with Shopify. On Thursday, the company announced 37 percent increase in total revenues.

Currently, shares are at $22.26, up 21.02 percent from the previous close of $18.04 on a volume of 33,238,107. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $13.64-$176.65 on average volume of 12,498,524.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFRM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular