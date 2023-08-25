Affirm Holdings Shares Surge On Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial technology company Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) are surging more than 27% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.

The company reported net loss of $205.96 million or $0.69 per share in the fourth quarter, wider than $186.4 million or $0.65 per share loss in the same the quarter a year ago. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting a loss of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Quarterly revenue increased to $445.83 million from $364.13 million last year.

AFRM is at $17.58 currently. It has traded in the range of $8.62 - $28.80 in the last 52 weeks.

