News & Insights

Markets
AFRM

Affirm Holdings Shares Surge On Q4 Results

August 25, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial technology company Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) are surging more than 27% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.

The company reported net loss of $205.96 million or $0.69 per share in the fourth quarter, wider than $186.4 million or $0.65 per share loss in the same the quarter a year ago. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting a loss of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Quarterly revenue increased to $445.83 million from $364.13 million last year.

AFRM is at $17.58 currently. It has traded in the range of $8.62 - $28.80 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AFRM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.