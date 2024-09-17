Affirm Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 19% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $254,975, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $943,674.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Affirm Holdings options trades today is 3106.94 with a total volume of 11,418.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Affirm Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.65 $10.55 $10.6 $35.00 $113.4K 3.7K 242 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $21.35 $20.9 $20.9 $65.00 $110.7K 1 70 AFRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $3.95 $3.8 $3.87 $50.00 $96.7K 4.2K 790 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $17.5 $17.5 $17.5 $30.00 $87.5K 917 51 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.69 $1.61 $1.61 $50.00 $80.5K 9.4K 330

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Affirm Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 5,915,501, the price of AFRM is down -0.79% at $43.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

