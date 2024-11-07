Affirm Holdings options imply 13.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Affirm (AFRM) Holdings is normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.4%, or $6.67, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 15.6%.

