Affirm Holdings options imply 13.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Affirm (AFRM) Holdings is normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.4%, or $6.67, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 15.6%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AFRM:
- SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock Seen Benefitting from U.S. Deregulation
- Affirm Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on SOFI Stock?
- Apple says iOS 18 users can access installment loan options from Affirm
- Affirm falls after Apple adds Klarna payment options to iOS 18
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.