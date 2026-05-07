Affirm Holdings, Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $102.90 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $2.80 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.5% to $1.03 billion from $783.13 million last year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102.90 Mln. vs. $2.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.03 Bln vs. $783.13 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.080 B To $ 1.110 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.175 B To $ 4.205 B

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