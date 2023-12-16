Affirm Holdings Inc - (AFRM) Price Target Increased by 20.18% to 23.90

The average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:AFRM) has been revised to 23.90 / share. This is an increase of 20.18% from the prior estimate of 19.89 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 45.63% from the latest reported closing price of 43.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.54%, an increase of 26.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.09% to 258,344K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 21,775K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,017K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 41.01% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,130K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 19,025K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,409K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 45.98% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,783K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,783K shares, representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 59.93% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,671K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,709K shares, representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 62.04% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

