AFFIRM HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $AFRM Reports Quarterly Earnings

AFFIRM HOLDINGS ($AFRM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of -$0.15 by $0.38. The company also reported revenue of $866,380,000, beating estimates of $823,302,180 by $43,077,820.

AFFIRM HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

AFFIRM HOLDINGS insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIBOR MICHALEK (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $40,217,662 .

. MICHAEL LINFORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $27,595,706 .

. KATHERINE ADKINS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 335,000 shares for an estimated $17,085,668 .

. ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 244,768 shares for an estimated $15,385,974 .

. KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 48,258 shares for an estimated $3,079,081 .

. CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,993 shares for an estimated $757,044 .

. NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $286,235.

AFFIRM HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of AFFIRM HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

