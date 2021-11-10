Markets
AFRM

Affirm Holdings Continues Downtick

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) shares sliding more than 11 percent from the previous close, continuing a bearish trend since November 4 after reaching a year-to-date high. There were no corporate announcements from the company to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $140.51, down 10.95 percent from the previous close of $157.79 on a volume of 3,005,727. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $46.50 to $176.65 on average volume of 13,271,572.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFRM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular