Affirm Holdings Continues Downtick

(RTTNews) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) shares sliding more than 11 percent from the previous close, continuing a bearish trend since November 4 after reaching a year-to-date high. There were no corporate announcements from the company to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $140.51, down 10.95 percent from the previous close of $157.79 on a volume of 3,005,727. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $46.50 to $176.65 on average volume of 13,271,572.

